1/1
AuVergne C. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AuVergne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services for AuVergne C. (Chapman) Johnson, 95, formerly of Kirtland, will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Social distancing guidelines will be encouraged and masks will be required when visiting the funeral home.Mrs. Johnson passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home in Willoughby.Born January 28, 1925 in Willoughby, she was a lifelong Lake County resident, residing in Kirtland for 64 years, before moving to Willoughby four years ago.She was a member of Old South Church in Kirtland and the Kirtland Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed traveling with the John Roberts group and shopping at the mall, weekly and buying dresses and visiting casinos. She was also an accomplished seamstress and made her own clothes.Survivors are her children, Karen Yukl, Sheryle (Anthony) Augusta and William (Deborah) Johnson; grandchildren, John (Stacey) Johnson, Shawnna (Brian) Thomas, Anthony (Shannon) Augusta, Renee (Joshua) Healan; great grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Cierra, Haley, Olivia, Juliana, Justin and Kelly.She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Thomas G. Johnson on September 25, 2012. Her parents, Vernon and Ruby (Osmond) Chapman; twin-brother, Vernon and brother, Wellington Chapman and son-in-law, Richard Yukl are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Township.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions Kirtland Public Library, 9267 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland, OH 44094 or Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved