Services for AuVergne C. (Chapman) Johnson, 95, formerly of Kirtland, will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Social distancing guidelines will be encouraged and masks will be required when visiting the funeral home.Mrs. Johnson passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home in Willoughby.Born January 28, 1925 in Willoughby, she was a lifelong Lake County resident, residing in Kirtland for 64 years, before moving to Willoughby four years ago.She was a member of Old South Church in Kirtland and the Kirtland Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed traveling with the John Roberts group and shopping at the mall, weekly and buying dresses and visiting casinos. She was also an accomplished seamstress and made her own clothes.Survivors are her children, Karen Yukl, Sheryle (Anthony) Augusta and William (Deborah) Johnson; grandchildren, John (Stacey) Johnson, Shawnna (Brian) Thomas, Anthony (Shannon) Augusta, Renee (Joshua) Healan; great grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Cierra, Haley, Olivia, Juliana, Justin and Kelly.She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Thomas G. Johnson on September 25, 2012. Her parents, Vernon and Ruby (Osmond) Chapman; twin-brother, Vernon and brother, Wellington Chapman and son-in-law, Richard Yukl are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Township.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions Kirtland Public Library, 9267 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland, OH 44094 or Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125.