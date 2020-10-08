A dignified graveside service and internment will be held at North Madison Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. onTuesday, October 20, 2020. Abandoned babies. Baby Teresa was 18 weeks from conception and Baby Dominic was 20 weeks from conception. “You formed my inmost being; youknit me in my mother’s womb. I praise you, becauseI am wonderfully made; wonderful are your works!My soul knows it very well.” Psalm 139: 13-14.Contributions can be made to Babies’ Funeral Fund, 1364 E. 47th St., Cleveland, OH, 44103.Arrangements are being handled by Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison,440-428-4401.