1/
Babies Teresa and Dominic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Babies's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A dignified graveside service and internment will be held at North Madison Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. onTuesday, October 20, 2020. Abandoned babies. Baby Teresa was 18 weeks from conception and Baby Dominic was 20 weeks from conception. “You formed my inmost being; youknit me in my mother’s womb. I praise you, becauseI am wonderfully made; wonderful are your works!My soul knows it very well.” Psalm 139: 13-14.Contributions can be made to Babies’ Funeral Fund, 1364 E. 47th St., Cleveland, OH, 44103.Arrangements are being handled by Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison,440-428-4401.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved