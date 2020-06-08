Bailey J. Morse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bailey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bailey J. Morse, 22, of Painesville, died on June 6, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1997, in Painesville. Bailey worked at Marbal in Painesville. He enjoyed being outside and being with his friends. He loved his family. Bailey is survived by his mother, Clara (Shawn Kreider) Morse; father, Todd Morse; girlfriend, Cara Leigh Grimes; siblings, Jacob (Sara) Morse, Grace (Chad Clutter) Morse, Eric Kreider, Dale Kreider, and Onalee Kreider; maternal grandmother, Kay (Charles) Lowe; paternal grandfather, James Morse; niece, Nia Morse; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Irene Morse; and maternal grandfather, Brad Doty. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Painesville United Methodist Church, 71 North Park Place, Painesville, Ohio 44077. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved