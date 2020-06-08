Bailey J. Morse, 22, of Painesville, died on June 6, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1997, in Painesville. Bailey worked at Marbal in Painesville. He enjoyed being outside and being with his friends. He loved his family. Bailey is survived by his mother, Clara (Shawn Kreider) Morse; father, Todd Morse; girlfriend, Cara Leigh Grimes; siblings, Jacob (Sara) Morse, Grace (Chad Clutter) Morse, Eric Kreider, Dale Kreider, and Onalee Kreider; maternal grandmother, Kay (Charles) Lowe; paternal grandfather, James Morse; niece, Nia Morse; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Irene Morse; and maternal grandfather, Brad Doty. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Painesville United Methodist Church, 71 North Park Place, Painesville, Ohio 44077. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.