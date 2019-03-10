|
|
Barbara A. Barker (nee Colburn), 64, of Willoughby, passed away March 9, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1954 in Euclid, Ohio.Barbara attended Divine Word Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic who loved reading her bible. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader.Barbara was the beloved wife of James; beloved daughter of Ellen Colburn (nee Hatch); dear sister of Kenneth (Cheryl) Colburn, Diane (Marcus) Marra, Carolyn (Robert) Swaffield and John (Tracey) Colburn; dear aunt to Bryan (Shari) Colburn, Scott Colburn, Sarah (Marcelo) Palomeque, Kevin (Angela) Swaffield, Taylor Swaffield and great aunt of three; dear cousin to many.She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Colburn. Private services to be held.To leave condolences for the family, please visitwww.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2019