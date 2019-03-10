News-Herald Obituaries
Barbara A. Barker (nee Colburn), 64, of Willoughby, passed away March 9, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1954 in Euclid, Ohio.Barbara attended Divine Word Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic who loved reading her bible. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader.Barbara was the beloved wife of James; beloved daughter of Ellen Colburn (nee Hatch); dear sister of Kenneth (Cheryl) Colburn, Diane (Marcus) Marra, Carolyn (Robert) Swaffield and John (Tracey) Colburn; dear aunt to Bryan (Shari) Colburn, Scott Colburn, Sarah (Marcelo) Palomeque, Kevin (Angela) Swaffield, Taylor Swaffield and great aunt of three; dear cousin to many.She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Colburn. Private services to be held.To leave condolences for the family, please visitwww.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
