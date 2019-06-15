|
|
Barbara A. Foss, 77, of Mentor, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family Thursday, June 13, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was born February 17, 1942 in Lawton, OK., to the late Louis Bennett and Dorothy Smallwood (Gleason). Barbara loved spending her time working on puzzles, playing card games, working in her flower and vegetable gardens, spending time with her dog, Daisy, bowling, and making traditional welsh cakes with her sister and granddaughters. She opened her home to many and provided shelter to those in need. She was blessed with many friends and family who will deeply miss her. Survivors include her sons, Patrick D. (Linda), Scott T. (Traci), Todd W. (Sara), and Robert A. (Fiancée: Rachel Kala) Foss; grandchildren, Amber, Benjamin, Rece, MacKenzie, Paige, and Liam Foss; sister, Bonnie (Ken) Zachowski-Cain; companion, Martin Foss; many nieces, nephews and other loving family members. Preceding her in death are her husband, William Foss; sister, Patricia “Patty” Gleason; and beloved dog, Daisy. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Graveside Service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192; donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 16, 2019