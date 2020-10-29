Barbara A. (nee Manning) Lauderback, 82, of Willoughby, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Euclid Hospital.Born June 18, 1938, in Baltimore, Md., she was a resident of Lake County for more than 50 years.Mrs. Lauderback worked at Bell Telephone Company, Addressograph-Multigraph, and as a caterer.After her work, Barbara became a homemaker and raised five children. She was feisty and witty with an uncanny ability to make anyone laugh. Barbara was selfless beyond measure and always put her family and their needs over hers. She loved her family and grandchildren, enjoyed watching TV and commercials, and going on long car rides with Danny. She also loved singing Russian folk songs to her great-grandchildren on FaceTime. “We'll miss her hearty laugh, phone chats, snuggling with her and rubbing her hands. Goodbye for now, our beautiful Mom, grandmother "Nunu" and great-grandma.”Barbara was the loving mother of Deborah L. (Randy) Smith, Susan M. (Paul) Vince, Johnny Lauderback and Danny Lauderback; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Michael, Ashley, Katie, Jaime, Rachel and Valerie; great-grandmother of Killian, Alaya, Tristan, Tessa, and Josephine; sister of Lynn LoDuca; and aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence A. "Butch" Lauderback Jr. (2019); son, Robert "Bobby" Lauderback; granddaughter, Lindsey Lauderback; parents, James J. and Katherine (nee Narowanski) Manning; and sister, Martha (Jack, dec.) Spellacy.Private family services were held.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
