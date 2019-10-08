|
|
Memorial service for Barbara A. (D’Arco) Neil, 68, of Painesville Twp., will be 4 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Barb passed away October 7, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. Born November 4, 1950 in Euclid, she lived in Painesville Twp. for the past 40 years. Barb retired from Progressive Insurance in 2018. Prior to that, she worked at National City Bank and Lake County National/Bank One. Barb enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking, and reading. Survivors include her husband, Gerald R. of 38 years; daughters, Christine (Lavone Jones) Neil, Andrea Neil (Valverde-Heras), and Katherine Neil; grandchildren, Carter, Sterling, Cash, Chance, and Charlie; and special canine friends, Bella and Jake. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Mary (Makowsky) D’Arco. Private burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp. Family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at https://hospicewr.org/tribute. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019