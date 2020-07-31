1/1
Barbara A. Sabo
1951 - 2020
Funeral Mass for Barbara A. (nee Matjasic) Sabo, 68, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Monday, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. (Family and friends are asked to please meet at church.) Father Dennis McNeil will officiate. Mrs. Sabo passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at University Hospitals of Cleveland. She was born Dec. 14, 1951, in Euclid. Barbara was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby. She loved reading and being with her children and grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of 43 years to Thomas L. Sabo; loving mother of Lauren E. (Justin) Gutschmidt, Jeffrey T. (Kelly) Sabo and Michael A. Sabo; cherished grandmother of Liam, Stella and Paige; sister of Diane (Robert) Burch, Catherine (Thaddeus) Radwan and Patricia Valenza; aunt of nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Frances (nee Mack) Matjasic; and brother-in-law, Gary Valenza. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to P.K.D. Foundation (Polycystic Kidney Disease), P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
