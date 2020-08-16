Barbara A. Shambach (Bates), age 81, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on August 16, 2020. A Mentor resident for over 41 years. Barb was born July 30, 1939 in Elmira, NY to Edwin and Agnes Bates (both deceased).Barb was a member of the Painesville United Methodist Church. Her passions were spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. They were her pride and joy. As she was raising her daughters, she was known as the “neighborhood mom”. She was passionate, caring, giving, kind and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed her weekly lunches with her close group of friends, nicknamed the Widow’s Group. Barb was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She will be dearly missed.Barb is survived by her daughters, Tina (Eric) Olund and Robin (Mayo) Spence; her grandchildren, Tyler and Trevor; her sister, Karen (Ken) Kress; and her sister-in-law, Rita Shambach.Barb was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mark H. Shambach.Her final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland.Barb’s visitation will be Thursday 3-7 pm with the service to follow at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.Masks are required by the State of Ohio.