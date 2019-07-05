Home

Barbara A. Sibert

Barbara A Sibert (nee Kuhn), age 80, of Mentor, Ohio died June 28, 2019, at Gateway Health Center in Euclid.
She was born Jan. 27, 1939 in Cleveland. Barbara was a devoted Catholic, attending St. Mary Church in Mentor.
She loved to shop and watch her shows, especially “Law and Order.”
She worked at the Cleveland Clinic and retired from the News Herald.
Barbara is the beloved wife of the late Joe Sibert; dear mother of Kim (Jim) Gibson and Marvin Watrobski Jr.; grandmother of Scott and Craig Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her brother and her parents, Elizabeth and Peter Kuhn.
Private services will be held.
Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on July 7, 2019
