Barbara A. “Barb” Thomas, age 67, of Chardon Twp., died December 12, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare of Mentor. Born in Massillon, OH December 15, 1951, she was a 1969 graduate of Chardon High School and a graduate of Kent State University. Barbara was a self-employed dog trainer and was a lover of any kind of animals. Survivors include her parents, Frank and Jacqueline (nee: DeBos) Irwin; sons, George (Nancy Ramsey) Hissa of Fowler, OH and John (Kristina) Wilson of Mentor; grandchildren, Kim, Peyton, Nathan, Nolan, Ian and Ivan; and great granddaughter, Mary. She also leaves siblings, Rosalita (Gil) Rowe of Barberton, James (Sharon) Irwin of S. Carolina and Sharon (Edward) McKenzie of OK. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Private family burial will be at Larned Cemetery, Chardon Twp. The family requests donations to the Geauga County Humane Society, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty, OH 44072. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019