Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. "Barb" Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. "Barb" Thomas Obituary
Barbara A. “Barb” Thomas, age 67, of Chardon Twp., died December 12, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare of Mentor. Born in Massillon, OH December 15, 1951, she was a 1969 graduate of Chardon High School and a graduate of Kent State University. Barbara was a self-employed dog trainer and was a lover of any kind of animals. Survivors include her parents, Frank and Jacqueline (nee: DeBos) Irwin; sons, George (Nancy Ramsey) Hissa of Fowler, OH and John (Kristina) Wilson of Mentor; grandchildren, Kim, Peyton, Nathan, Nolan, Ian and Ivan; and great granddaughter, Mary. She also leaves siblings, Rosalita (Gil) Rowe of Barberton, James (Sharon) Irwin of S. Carolina and Sharon (Edward) McKenzie of OK. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Private family burial will be at Larned Cemetery, Chardon Twp. The family requests donations to the Geauga County Humane Society, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty, OH 44072. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -