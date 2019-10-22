Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Wagner Obituary
Barbara A. Wagner (nee Adams) (formerly Lynch), age 71, died October 20, 2019.Barbara is the dear mother of Keith Lynch (deceased), Michael Lynch (Kim), Patrick Lynch, Christopher Lynch (Elanna); grandmother of Kate, Connor, Maureen, Kayla; great-grandmother of four; daughter of the late Rodney and Mary Adams; sister of Bonnie (Jerry) Frye, Douglas (Marlene) Adams, Dennis (Barb) Adams.A Funeral Service will be held on Friday evening October 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where the family will receive friends on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now