Barbara A. Wagner (nee Adams) (formerly Lynch), age 71, died October 20, 2019.Barbara is the dear mother of Keith Lynch (deceased), Michael Lynch (Kim), Patrick Lynch, Christopher Lynch (Elanna); grandmother of Kate, Connor, Maureen, Kayla; great-grandmother of four; daughter of the late Rodney and Mary Adams; sister of Bonnie (Jerry) Frye, Douglas (Marlene) Adams, Dennis (Barb) Adams.A Funeral Service will be held on Friday evening October 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where the family will receive friends on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 23, 2019