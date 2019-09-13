|
|
Barbara A. Wolfe, 73, of Madison, passed away September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dale; loving mother of Douglas (Denise) and Steven (Bobbi); cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of six; dear sister of Charles (Lynda) Rankin and Nancy (Michael Erlenmeyer) Miller; devoted aunt to many. Barbara was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had been employed as a Registered Nurse for many years. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday, September 16, 2019, in the Westwood Abbey Mausoleum Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 6265 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted, where funeral services will commence at 12 noon. Please enter through main cemetery gate. Entombment to follow. www.dostalbokas.com
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 14, 2019