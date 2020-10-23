Barbara Ann Krauter, age 80 of Madison, passed away October 18, 2020 at Ohman Family Living at Blossom in Huntsburg. She was born on October 27, 1939 to Dorothy & Kenneth Haase. Being from a musical family, she loved to dance and became a skilled dancer and instructor at the Jean Square Studio in Madison. After graduation in 1958, she worked in Cleveland as a secretary for Big Wilson at KYW AM.Barbara and her high-school sweetheart, Jerry were married on March 26,1960. She was an exceptional homemaker, which for her, included not only being a loving, nurturing mother and wife, but also tending to the family farm and vineyard, gardening, preserving, sewing, cooking and baking. Faith and family have always been her priorities, she being an avid Bible student and teacher as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She truly gave so much of herself to others, and was happy to do it.She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry, her three daughters, Krista (John) Hefner, Kelly (Daniel) McGarry and Wendy (Greg) Walk, her grandchildren, Tarra Klasen, Tasha (Jason) Thompson, Mallory (Andy) McEntee, Madison and Grace McGarry, and Dominic Filutze, her great-grandchildren, Harper, Lorelei and Miles Jerry, her brother, Larry Haase, and many dear in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Haase.A virtual memorial will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Details can be obtained by contacting krautermemorial@gmail.com or by calling or texting 440-231-6168. The family has suggested that donations can be made in her name to Ohman Family Living at Blossom, where she received top quality, loving care during her stay.



