Barbara Ann Kulik (nee Golinski), age 79, passed away September 11, 2020. She was born November 17, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio. Barbara was the loving mother of Timothy Kulik and Suzanne (Kirk) Smee; dear grandmother of Timothy (Becca) Kulik Jr., Jessica Kulik, Erin Vance, Casey Vance, Elizabeth Martin and Sarah Smee; great-grandmother of nine. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kulik; and granddaughter, Nicole Vance. Services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.



