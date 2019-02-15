|
|
Barbara Ann Link, 67, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on February 14, 2019 at her home in Concord.She was born November 15, 1951 in Painesville to the late Tony and Mayme (Preziuso) Giancola. Barbara attended St. Mary's School in Painesville and was a 1970 graduate of Harvey High School. She was employed with Lubrizol in Painesville and Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home.Barbara always took the time to get to know others and had a way of making everyone she met feel special. She provided endless love and support to her family and friends. She will be remembered as a very compassionate, fun-loving, vibrant person who considered no one a stranger and everyone a friend. Barbara will be greatly missed.Barbara is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dennis; daughter, Erin (Kevin) Falvey; son, Mike Link; stepchildren, Ed (Susan) Link, Amy (Michael) Sullivan, Debbie (Greg) Cimperman, and Nick Link; and fourteen grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Julien (Judy) Giancola.She was preceded in death by her parents.The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 20 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow with Rev. Thomas G. Elsasser officiating. A reception will follow the funeral mass in the parish center. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Mary Cemetery, Painesville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Barbara are suggested to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44195, or at https://give.ccf.org/fundraiser/1897658Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Painesville.Online condolences and information visit:www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2019