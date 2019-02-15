Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
8560 Mentor Avenue
Mentor, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
8560 Mentor Avenue
Mentor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Link
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Link


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Ann Link Obituary
Barbara Ann Link, 67, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on February 14, 2019 at her home in Concord.She was born November 15, 1951 in Painesville to the late Tony and Mayme (Preziuso) Giancola. Barbara attended St. Mary's School in Painesville and was a 1970 graduate of Harvey High School. She was employed with Lubrizol in Painesville and Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home.Barbara always took the time to get to know others and had a way of making everyone she met feel special. She provided endless love and support to her family and friends. She will be remembered as a very compassionate, fun-loving, vibrant person who considered no one a stranger and everyone a friend. Barbara will be greatly missed.Barbara is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dennis; daughter, Erin (Kevin) Falvey; son, Mike Link; stepchildren, Ed (Susan) Link, Amy (Michael) Sullivan, Debbie (Greg) Cimperman, and Nick Link; and fourteen grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Julien (Judy) Giancola.She was preceded in death by her parents.The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 20 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow with Rev. Thomas G. Elsasser officiating. A reception will follow the funeral mass in the parish center. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Mary Cemetery, Painesville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Barbara are suggested to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44195, or at https://give.ccf.org/fundraiser/1897658Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Painesville.Online condolences and information visit:www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.