Barbara Ann Pollack (Paliyan), 74, of Munson Twp., died October 5, 2019 in Claridon Twp. Barbara was born March 13, 1945 in Cleveland, to John F. and Jennie (nee: Haberek) Paliyan. She has lived among a large group of friends in the Bass Lake Community of Munson Township, Geauga County for the past 46 years. Barbara was a Graduate of Marymount Catholic High School (now Trinity High School), Garfield Heights in1963, earned her bachelor’s degree in Primary Education from St. John College in Cleveland 1967, followed by a Master’s degree in Specialized Education a few years later. She became a Reading Specialist, providing additional help to children experiencing difficulties with reading. She taught reading at St. Mary Catholic School in Chardon and within Chardon Schools where she taught in the Elementary, Middle and High School levels. She retired in 2006 after 30 years of dedicated service. Barbara loved gardening, cooking, baking and a wide range of arts and crafts. She was an active member of the Chardon Garden Club and a volunteer Master Gardener through Ohio State University with Geauga County. She was also a member of The Church of St. Mary, Chardon. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jerry Pollack; son, Jeffrey (Lauren Toth) Pollack; and four grandchildren, Evan Pollack, 19, Ryan Pollack, 17, Paxton Pollack, 5, and Avalon Pollack, 3; and sister-in-law, Evy Neufeld. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, John Paliyan. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. The family suggests donations to Geauga County Parkinsons Boxing, c/o Geauga County Department on Aging, 12555 Ravenwood Drive, Chardon, OH 44024. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 8, 2019