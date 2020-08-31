Barbara Ann (Caruthers) Totin, 87, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Worthington Christian Village in Columbus, Ohio after a brief illness. She was born on March 25, 1933, in Painesville, Ohio. Barb graduated from Harvey High School, Painesville, in 1951. In April, 1955, she married Andrew John (Andy) Totin. They met while she worked for the Painesville Municipal court and he was a deputy on the Ohio Highway Patrol. Later, she went on to work in Domestic Relations for the Lake County Courts and he was the Lake County Clerk of Courts. They both enjoyed their time as members of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) Lodge #549 and served in many capacities during their time there. Barb was extremely active in her church, First Church Congregational, Painesville and was active for over 30 years in the choir. She also enjoyed her book club, gardening club, and the Red Hat Society of Lake County. She is survived by her youngest son, Alan (Karen); grandchildren, Emilie and Matthew (Taylor); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James W. Caruthers and Emilie Farley Caruthers; husband, Andy; sister, Nancy Smith; and son, Andrew James (Jamie). A religious service for the family will be held at Concord Township Cemetery (SR 608/Concord-Hambden Road), Concord, OH at noon on Saturday, September 5th and immediately followed by visitation options for her friends and family from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. The service will also be streamed on the Church’s Facebook page live. https:www.facebook.com/FirstChurchCongregational. Donations may be made to First Church Congregational, 22 Liberty St., Painesville, OH 44077, in lieu of flowers.