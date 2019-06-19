|
|
Barbara Ann VanDriest (nee Stephenson) was born to parents, George and Josephine (Holda) Stephenson on Saturday, July 8, 1944, in East Cleveland. She lived with her parents and brother, Robert, in their Willoughby, Ohio home, located on the Chagrin River. Barbara met her husband, Howard VanDriest Jr., while he was working near her house on the river and they were married on January 28, 1961. Barbara was the driving force behind her large family, helping her husband manage VanDriest Excavating Company while enjoying her role of raising their three children and tending to their immense variety of animals on the farm they built together in Concord, Ohio. Barbara was always up for an adventure and was the life of any party. Above all, she loved passing summer afternoons playing on the farm with her children and grandchildren and spending her winters on Sanibel Island. Barbara passed away in her home, surrounded by her family and pets, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at age 74. Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years, Howard VanDriest Jr.; brother, Robert Stephenson; daughter, Lisa VanDriest-Gable (Randal Mears); grandchildren, Jessica (Anthony) Frances (nee Gable), Garrett Gable; son, Gregory VanDriest; grandchild, Vance (Katlyne) VanDriest; great-grandchild, Lilly VanDriest; daughter, Vanessa (Brad) Brewster (nee VanDriest); grandchildren, Bond, Braden, and Bryce Brewster. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Brodie Brewster. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at VanDriest Farm located at 10771 Girdled Road, Concord, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019