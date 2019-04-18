|
|
Barbara Ann Whaley, age 85, passed away April 18, 2019. She was born February 13, 1934 in Jones, Oklahoma to Clarence and Margaret (Brown) Radcliff. For many years Barbara worked at Rini Rego in Mentor as a cashier. She enjoyed reading, gambling, sewing and tending to her garden. Barbara leaves behind daughter Debbie (Robert) Whaley; grandchildren, Tracy (Wayne) Wyno, Sharon (Joe) Mucciarone, Jack (Tina) Whaley, William (Ashley) Whaley; great-grandchildren, Kaytee (Ronnie) Davis, Nick Wyno, Braydon, Kellan and Tristan Whaley, Chase Whaley, Anthony and Matthew Mucciarone; sister, Roberta Short; good friend, Pat Endebrock; and her caregiver, Robin Love. She was preceded in death by her husband: Clarence in 2006; brothers, Clarence Jr. and Earl Radcliff; and sisters, Betty Koppes, Arlene Reames, Cleta Williams, Pat Pauley and Mary Daniels.Friends will be received 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St. Madison, OH. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Perry Cemetery.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2019