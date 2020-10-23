Barbara Bacon Inscho passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2020 at home in Painesville, Ohio surrounded by her children. She was born February 25, 1926 in Chester, PA and grew up in Prospect Park, PA.Mrs. Inscho was a loving wife, mother, teacher, friend and long time volunteer. She graduated from Prospect Park High School in 1943 and then from Oberlin College with a Bachelors in Education. She began her teaching career as a girls Physical Education teacher at Perry High School where she met her future husband George, and that began a marriage of 67 years. She then moved on to Painesville Township Schools serving as a girls Physical Education teacher at John R. Williams’ Junior High School and then as an elementary Physical Education teacher in the Painesville City Schools. She influenced several generations of students throughout her teaching career.She was inducted into the Perry High School Hall of Fame for being the first Certified Girls Physical Education Teacher and Girls Athletic Coach in Perry Schools. Mrs. Inscho, along with her husband George, volunteered many years with the Lake County Council on Aging, delivering Meals on Wheels. In 2007, Mr. & Mrs. Inscho were inducted into the Council on Aging’s Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. Mrs. Inscho was a past member of the League of Women Voters, AAUW, Delta Kappa Gamma and Grace Chapter 11, Order of the Eastern Star.The ultimate testament to Mr. & Mrs. Inscho’s teaching careers occurred when a former student of the Inscho’s at Perry High School anonymously donated a quarter million dollars to establish the George & Barbara Inscho College Loan Fund in their honor. The fund will enable graduates of Perry High School to secure financial assistance with college tuition for many years to come.Among the many eternal legacies the family will be forever grateful are the passing on of her love of the New Jersey seashore, especially in the barrier island seaside town of Avalon, NJ. Mrs. Inscho spent all her summers at the family “cottage” from childhood into her later years. Her family continued to visit Avalon with cherished memories of Mom teaching her kids how to “ride the waves” in the ocean surf, sticky buns from Koehler’s bakery, deep fried seafood platters at Watson’s, ice cream at Springer’s and visiting the renowned Ocean City boardwalk after dinner (in suits and ties..how times have changed!). Mom has lovingly gone “down the shore”.Mrs. Inscho was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Inscho Jr., parents, Howard E. Bacon Sr. & Mary Edwards Bacon, brother Howard E. Bacon Jr. and grandson-in-law, Brent Copeland.She is survived by sister, Marion Whitcomb of Bristol, CT.; children: Doug (Karyl) Inscho of Keller, TX, Debbie Causby of Sherrodsville, OH, Greg Inscho of Painesville, Ken (Kim) Inscho of Greensburg, IN; grandchildren: Kim, Doug, Brian, Brandon, Sarah, Mary, Kelly, Kacey and Kyle. Greatgrandchildren, Jacob, Jesse, Haley, Joe, Hazel, Brendell, Zeb, Emma & Kate, Olivia, Jackson, Landon and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank long time caregivers: Rose, Carolyn, Debbie and Sarah for their loving comforting care. The family would also like to thank Ohio Living Hospice, Amber, Marcie and their support staff.A private service will be held, and a celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for early June of 2021.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the George & Barbara College Loan Fund c/o the Perry Foundation, or the George E. Inscho Jr. Scholarship c/o RLEEF at Riverside High School or Painesville United Methodist Church.Online obituary, condolences and flower orders available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net