Barbara Della Pochodzay of Mentor, Ohio, died peacefully at home with her family on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born July 11, 1938 to Earl and Buelah Barnett in Pennlee, Lee County, Virginia. On July 28, 1954 she married Darwin Lee Pochodzay. Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years, Darwin; daughters, Linda (Randy) Edwards, Sandra (John) Rein; sons, Dale (Genny), Dennis (fiance, Shallyn Leland), and Timothy (Tammy); 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Danny and Richard Barnett; a son, John Michael Pochodzay; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Pochodzay, Rachel Rein, and Steven Chapman. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Central Assembly, 6958 Hopkins Rd., Mentor with her Pastor, Reverend Charles Pahlman officiating. A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Central Assembly or Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 10, 2019