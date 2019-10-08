Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Pochodzay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Della Pochodzay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Della Pochodzay Obituary
Barbara Della Pochodzay of Mentor, Ohio, died peacefully at home with her family on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born July 11, 1938 to Earl and Buelah Barnett in Pennlee, Lee County, Virginia. On July 28, 1954 she married Darwin Lee Pochodzay. Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years, Darwin; daughters, Linda (Randy) Edwards, Sandra (John) Rein; sons, Dale (Genny), Dennis (fiance, Shallyn Leland), and Timothy (Tammy); 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Danny and Richard Barnett; a son, John Michael Pochodzay; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Pochodzay, Rachel Rein, and Steven Chapman. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Central Assembly, 6958 Hopkins Rd., Mentor with her Pastor, Reverend Charles Pahlman officiating. A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Central Assembly or Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.