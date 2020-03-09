|
Barbara Doris Young, of Chardon, OH, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1935, in Collinwood, OH, to Leroy and Dolores (nee Hutton) Cline and graduated from Chardon High School, class of 1953. Barbara married Clyde Young in Chardon in 1953. Barbara had been a member of the Word of Faith Christian Fellowship and was a Sunday School teacher. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states and later in life appreciated going on cruises. She was an avid reader of all kinds of books. Survivors include her daughter, Victoria (Daniel) Chapman, of Hambden Twp.; sons, Mark (Gwynne) Young, of Munson Twp., and Tom (Wendy) Young, of Madison Twp.; 12 grandchildren, Terra (Al) Rowland, of Painesville Twp., Diane (Scott) Schriner, of St. Joseph, MI, Daniel Young, of Mentor, Eben (Haley) Young, of Grafton, Rachael (Adam) Neill, of Chardon, Sam Young, of Hambden Twp., Liberty Mosher, of Munson Twp., Ian (Beth) Landies Jr., of Grimsley, TN, Erin (Scott) Neill, of Hambden Twp., Brian (Brittany) Landies, of Munson Twp., James (Brandy) Young, of Reminderville, OH, and Gerald Young ,of Painesville; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, David (Ellen) Cline, of Saybrook. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, on Sept. 16, 2019 (after almost 66 years of marriage); and brother, Donald Cline. The family will receive friends at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon, OH on Saturday, March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Geauga County Public Library, Chardon Branch, 110 East Park Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2020