Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Doris Young


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Doris Young Obituary
Barbara Doris Young, of Chardon, OH, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1935, in Collinwood, OH, to Leroy and Dolores (nee Hutton) Cline and graduated from Chardon High School, class of 1953. Barbara married Clyde Young in Chardon in 1953. Barbara had been a member of the Word of Faith Christian Fellowship and was a Sunday School teacher. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states and later in life appreciated going on cruises. She was an avid reader of all kinds of books. Survivors include her daughter, Victoria (Daniel) Chapman, of Hambden Twp.; sons, Mark (Gwynne) Young, of Munson Twp., and Tom (Wendy) Young, of Madison Twp.; 12 grandchildren, Terra (Al) Rowland, of Painesville Twp., Diane (Scott) Schriner, of St. Joseph, MI, Daniel Young, of Mentor, Eben (Haley) Young, of Grafton, Rachael (Adam) Neill, of Chardon, Sam Young, of Hambden Twp., Liberty Mosher, of Munson Twp., Ian (Beth) Landies Jr., of Grimsley, TN, Erin (Scott) Neill, of Hambden Twp., Brian (Brittany) Landies, of Munson Twp., James (Brandy) Young, of Reminderville, OH, and Gerald Young ,of Painesville; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, David (Ellen) Cline, of Saybrook. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, on Sept. 16, 2019 (after almost 66 years of marriage); and brother, Donald Cline. The family will receive friends at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon, OH on Saturday, March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Geauga County Public Library, Chardon Branch, 110 East Park Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -