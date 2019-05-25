Home

Barbara E. (Underwood) Cicirella


Barbara E. (Underwood) Cicirella Obituary
Barbara E. (Underwood) Cicirella, age 90, of Concord Twp., OH, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Salida Woods Assisted Living, Mentor, OH. She was born June 2, 1928 in Cleveland, OH. Mrs. Cicirella taught Kindergarten for 25 years at Fairfax Elementary school in the Mentor Exempted Board School System. Barbara enjoyed every minute of teaching and was proud to “get ahold of the kids first and start them off right.” She also loved to brag later when a former student made good or became very successful. She was sure it was because they were in her class. Barbara was an avid golfer for many years and would golf anywhere, anytime and with anyone. There weren’t many courses she didn’t know. There were vacations that were centered around golfing and maybe...some gambling. Slots was her game of choice, and as many can attest, she was lucky. Boating, bowling, and tennis were also some sports she enjoyed. Traveling was a passion. There was always a trip being planned. Summers on the boat with the kids and close friends or off to the airport any other time to a cruise or tour. There weren’t many places in this world Barb didn’t see. Her happiest moments were when she was with family and or friends. She will be missed by many. Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Conte and Carol (Timothy) Parks; four grandchildren, Cacey (Michael) Starnes, Chance (Raquel) Conte, Bailey Parks, and Cory Parks; five great-grandchildren, Hayden, Harper, and Hudson Starnes, Olivia and Buddy Conte; and sister, Diane (Jack) O’Donnell. Preceding Barbara in death is her husband of 58 years, Ralph J. Cicirella; parents, Willard and Eleanor Underwood; brother, Dan Underwood; and son-in-law, Frank Conte. A celebration of Barbara’s life will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Private family entombment will be in Concord Twp. Cemetery, Concord, OH. The family request contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on May 26, 2019
