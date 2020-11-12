Barbara Egri-Pastor, 95, of Willoughby, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Kirtland Rehabilitation and Care Center in Kirtland. Born Feb. 10, 1925, in Yugoslavia, she had been a longtime Lake County resident. Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter, Amalia Burke; and parents, Steven and Amalia (nee Kokai) Pastor. She is survived by her grandson, Robert Burke. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.