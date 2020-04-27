Home

Barbara H. Keough, age 83, of Cleveland, died on April 26, 2020, at Mt. St. Joseph Nursing Home. She was born on March 28, 1937, to the late Robert and Virginia Bess. Barbara was a member of Painesville United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and gardener, and enjoyed working puzzles and combing the beach for beach glass. She was a volunteer at Hope Chest. Survivors are her son, Timothy Keough of Painesville; sister, Judy Hein; and nephews, Corbett (Faith), Robert, and Nathanael (Allegra) Hein. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert W. Bess. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Chest, 1 Victoria Pl., Ste 321, Painesville, Ohio 44077 or www.hopechest.yolasite.com or to Painesville United Methodist Church, 71 North Park Pl., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on May 3, 2020
