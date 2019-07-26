News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. (Feather) Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. (Feather) Alexander Obituary
Funeral Services for Barbara J. Alexander (nee Feather), age 80, of Painesville and formerly of Wickliffe, will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Willowick, 31433 Vine St., Willowick.
Mrs. Alexander passed away on July 22, 2019 and was born on August 8, 1938 in Newburg, WV.
Barbara was a devout Christian who loved crocheting, nature especially cardinals and baking.
Barbara was the beloved wife of Robert; dearest mother of Dennis and Ronald (Marcia Joseph); devoted grandmother of Tabitha (Robert), Bryan (Amy), Jessica, Kari, Laura, Breanna, Steven; and great-grandmother of Grayson, Lucas, Elliot, Matthew, Robbie, Adelynn, Aiden and Mason; dear sister of Nechie Hedden.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Logan; her brother, Edward Feather; and sisters, Mary Burgett and Jane Horner.
The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, July 30 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Hts.
Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe, (440) 943-2466.
To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Download Now