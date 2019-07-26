|
Funeral Services for Barbara J. Alexander (nee Feather), age 80, of Painesville and formerly of Wickliffe, will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Willowick, 31433 Vine St., Willowick.
Mrs. Alexander passed away on July 22, 2019 and was born on August 8, 1938 in Newburg, WV.
Barbara was a devout Christian who loved crocheting, nature especially cardinals and baking.
Barbara was the beloved wife of Robert; dearest mother of Dennis and Ronald (Marcia Joseph); devoted grandmother of Tabitha (Robert), Bryan (Amy), Jessica, Kari, Laura, Breanna, Steven; and great-grandmother of Grayson, Lucas, Elliot, Matthew, Robbie, Adelynn, Aiden and Mason; dear sister of Nechie Hedden.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Logan; her brother, Edward Feather; and sisters, Mary Burgett and Jane Horner.
The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, July 30 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Hts.
Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe, (440) 943-2466.
Published in The News-Herald on July 28, 2019