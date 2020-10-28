1/1
Barbara J. (Rizzo) Kribbs
1953 - 2020
Barbara J. (Rizzo) Kribbs, age 67, of Conneaut Lake, PA passed away at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1953 in Morgantown, WV to Frank Sr. and Marguerite (Peg) Rizzo.Barb was a 1971 graduate of Madison High School and attended Park Community College. She was a sales manager for Toyota for which she received many honors. She also worked as finance manager at Street Track and Trail, Meadville, PA. She was an avid golfer and bowler. Barb always enjoyed getting together with high school friends to catch up and talk of old times. Barb's kind and unselfish nature lent itself often to bring family and friends together for picnics and parties at her home.She is survived by her husband Michael Kribbs; daughter Erin Brown; beloved grandchildren, Preston and Olivia; brothers Frank Rizzo (Suzanne), Richard Jackson (Connie); sisters Deborah Schuster (Robert) and Angie Debro.She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Judy (John) Combs; brother Victor Rizzo and brother in law, Stanley Debro.Calling hours will be held at Dickson Funeral Home, 130 N 2nd St., Conneaut Lake. PA 16316, on Sunday November 1st, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Published in News-Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Dickson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dickson Funeral Home
130 N Second St
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
814-382-2895
