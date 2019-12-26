|
|
Barbara J. Toomey (nee Curley), age 87, of Newbury Twp., died December 24, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born October 21, 1932 in Charlotte, NC to Carl and Barbara (nee: Blackwell) Curley, she has been a longtime area resident. She enjoyed crocheting, coloring and she had a knack of getting her way. Her greatest joy was spending time with her great-granddaughter, Aubrey. Barb was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her children, Sharon (Erik Gaizutis) Toomey of Mayfield Hts. and William Toomey of Newbury Twp.; grandchildren, Jillian and Jordan Toomey; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Autumn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Francis, who died in 2012; her parents; and brother, Carl “BuBa” Curley. Private family services were held. The family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/. Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service handling the arrangements. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 28, 2019