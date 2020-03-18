Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sulc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jo Sulc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jo Sulc Obituary
Barbara Jo Sulc, age 76, a lifetime resident of Chardon area, died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Burton Health Care in Burton, OH. She was born on April 7, 1943, in Chardon Village, to George J. and Mary (Nee: Edelinski) Sulc and was a 1961 graduate of Chardon High School. Barbara had been employed by Chardon Rubber Company, Sanborn Plastics and Roto Hoe and was a member of the Pilgrim Christian Church. She enjoyed all types of hand crafts, especially knitting. She made booties, hats, and scarfs for her family and friends. Survivors include her sisters, Georgia (Fred-deceased) Dreyer of Chardon, and Bonnie Nedved of Middlefield; brother, David (Dottie) Shultz of Hudson, WI; two nieces and five nephews; and 11 great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 Chardon Municipal Cemetery. Contributions in Barbara’s name should be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -