Barbara Jo Sulc, age 76, a lifetime resident of Chardon area, died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Burton Health Care in Burton, OH. She was born on April 7, 1943, in Chardon Village, to George J. and Mary (Nee: Edelinski) Sulc and was a 1961 graduate of Chardon High School. Barbara had been employed by Chardon Rubber Company, Sanborn Plastics and Roto Hoe and was a member of the Pilgrim Christian Church. She enjoyed all types of hand crafts, especially knitting. She made booties, hats, and scarfs for her family and friends. Survivors include her sisters, Georgia (Fred-deceased) Dreyer of Chardon, and Bonnie Nedved of Middlefield; brother, David (Dottie) Shultz of Hudson, WI; two nieces and five nephews; and 11 great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 Chardon Municipal Cemetery. Contributions in Barbara’s name should be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 19, 2020