Barbara Joan Widlits, 88, of Madison, passed away while at home, Saturday morning, May 23, 2020. She was born October 1, 1931 in Geneva, Ohio to Eleanore (Foster) and Urvan Gibbon, and married Charles Paul Widlits at Jacksonville Naval Base, FL on July 21, 1951.Barbara was a 1949 Graduate of Madison High School. She attended Immaculate Conception Church where she sang in the choir. She loved children and enjoyed being a former Den Mother, Blue Streak Mother, and participating in the PTA.She is survived by her loving husband, C. Paul Widlits of Madison; sons, Charles (Stephanie) Widlits, Jr. of St. Petersburg, FL, William (Roberta) Widlits of Geneva, Robert Widlits, of Michigan, Brian Widlits of Madison; grandchildren, Kristen (Jeff), Joshua (Allayna), David, Alex, Benjamin, Jillian, Andrew, Matthew, Jacob, Michelle (Dan); six great grandchildren; brother, Dale (Carol) Gibbon of Madison.Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Lou Vogelsang.Family visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10-11:30am at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St. Madison OH 44057. Those arriving are encouraged to wear masks: distancing per Covid guidelines; please await entry per funeral home staff.A graveside service and committal, served by Deacon Kuhlman of Immaculate Conception Church, will be 12 pm Friday, May 29, 2020, at Madison Memorial Cemetery on Arcola Road. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.