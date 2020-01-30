|
Barbara Kostelac Iorillo, age 72, of Euclid, passed away January 28, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on December 1, 1947, to the late George and Mary Kostelac. She was a devoted and loving wife, sister, aunt and dear friend. Barb was a vivacious and exuberant spirit with a heart of gold. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, gardening and gambling. Over the years, Barb enjoyed driving to many destinations. A tremendous loss is felt by all of those who were blessed and honored to know her. Barb is survived by her husband of 24 years, Tony Iorillo; sisters, Mary Betarie, Mildred Wonderly, Veronica Harris (Manny Mallas); brother-in-law, Fiore (Linda) Iorillo; sister-in-law, Pam Iorillo; and many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Joseph Kostelac; sister, Rose Mary Kirk; and brothers-in-law, Joseph Betarie, Norman Wonderly, James Harris and John Iorillo. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Robert and William, 367 E 260th St., Euclid, OH. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020