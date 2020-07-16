We are celebrating the life of Barbara Kukura of Willoughby, born August 20, 1939, and passing on May 15, 2020. She is survived by her beloved family including sisters, Carol Khalil of Willoughby, Bonnie MenMuir (Paul) of Broadview Hts.; a niece; and five nephews. Raised in Garfield Hts., Barbara attended Cleveland schools and graduated from Muskingum College, where she majored in Education. She taught high school level English most of her career at West Geauga and Painesville Harvey High Schools. Barbara’s love for theater was reflected in her service as a director of school plays and volunteering many years for Playhouse Square productions in Cleveland. Barbara took a break from teaching in 1974 to join the Peace Corps to teach English for two years on the island of Borneo, Malaysia. Following her retirement, Barbara discovered how much fun it was to visit the Holden Arboretum and became deeply involved. Starting in 1995, she volunteered more than 3000 hours as part of a team that makes homemade jams and jellies sold at the Treehouse Store and an office support team member providing invaluable assistance to the education department. Interment took place June 10 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg, where Barbara’s father and mother are buried (Rudolph and Helen Kukura). Family members are requesting memorial donations be directed to The Holden Arboretum’s Tribute and Memorial Program in Barbara’s name. Please contact Ellen Vohsing at (216) 707-2804 x161 or by email at evohsing@holdenfg.org for more information.



