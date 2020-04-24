|
Barbara L. (nee Hamilton) Advey, 78, of Willoughby Hills, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence.Born Aug. 17, 1941, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 46 years, living in Wickliffe and Eastlake before moving to Willoughby Hills in 1979.Barbara was a member of the National Hot Rod Association (N.H.R.A.). She was a race car driver licensed in 1964 and the first licensed female driver in the U.S.A. Barb started driving off track in 1962, before being officially licensed, at Thompson Speedway and Quaker City in Salem. She retired from racing in 1973. Barb loved fishing, especially bass fishing, and enjoyed playing bingo.Mrs. Advey had worked at Bailey Meter Controls in Wickliffe for 29 years before retiring from A.B.B. in 1996.She was the beloved wife of 46 years to Richard W. Advey; stepmother of Richard W. “Rick” Advey Jr., and Ronald P. Advey; cherished grandmother of Beth and Joey; and sister of Jack (Karen) Hamilton.Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Virginia (nee Mason) Hamilton.In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020