Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McGlone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. (Nelson) McGlone


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. (Nelson) McGlone Obituary
Barbara L. (Nelson) McGlone, age 81, of Chardon, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Jennings at Notre Dame Village, Chardon, OH. She was born April 3, 1938 in Cleveland, OH. Mrs. McGlone was a retired secretary for her and her husband's company, Automotive Supply, in Mentor. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend. She lived her life to serve, share and help others. Her passions were supporting her grandchildren in all that they did, making ceramics and porcelain dolls, cross stitch and needlepoint, all of which she loved to gift to others. She shared beloved memories with family and friends traveling, playing volleyball, bowling and making pierogi. She had wit to match anyone, but most of all she loved putting a smile on everyone’s face. Survivors include her children, Raymond E. (Debbie) McGlone, Tracy Fischbach and John McGlone; grandchildren, Brianne (Justin) Houk, Nicholas (Lindsay) McGlone, Kelly Castillo, Michael (Erin) Fischbach, Grace F. (Greg) Walker, Alexis McGlone and Lake McGlone; great-grandchildren, Karalena, Brooklyn, Julian Fattori, Anthony and Mason; and brother-in-law, Allen Harris. Preceding Barbara in death are her husband, Ernest R. McGlone; son-in-law, William (Billy) Fischbach; parents, Howard and Mildred Nelson; and siblings, Sally Harris, Howard (Josephine) Nelson Jr., Jean (George) Whittles and Gary Nelson. The family will receive friends 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Memorial Service will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the funeral home. The family requests contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, Cleveland Area Chapter, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, Ohio 44122 or . Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -