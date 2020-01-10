|
|
Barbara L. (Nelson) McGlone, age 81, of Chardon, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Jennings at Notre Dame Village, Chardon, OH. She was born April 3, 1938 in Cleveland, OH. Mrs. McGlone was a retired secretary for her and her husband's company, Automotive Supply, in Mentor. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend. She lived her life to serve, share and help others. Her passions were supporting her grandchildren in all that they did, making ceramics and porcelain dolls, cross stitch and needlepoint, all of which she loved to gift to others. She shared beloved memories with family and friends traveling, playing volleyball, bowling and making pierogi. She had wit to match anyone, but most of all she loved putting a smile on everyone’s face. Survivors include her children, Raymond E. (Debbie) McGlone, Tracy Fischbach and John McGlone; grandchildren, Brianne (Justin) Houk, Nicholas (Lindsay) McGlone, Kelly Castillo, Michael (Erin) Fischbach, Grace F. (Greg) Walker, Alexis McGlone and Lake McGlone; great-grandchildren, Karalena, Brooklyn, Julian Fattori, Anthony and Mason; and brother-in-law, Allen Harris. Preceding Barbara in death are her husband, Ernest R. McGlone; son-in-law, William (Billy) Fischbach; parents, Howard and Mildred Nelson; and siblings, Sally Harris, Howard (Josephine) Nelson Jr., Jean (George) Whittles and Gary Nelson. The family will receive friends 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Memorial Service will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the funeral home. The family requests contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, Cleveland Area Chapter, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, Ohio 44122 or . Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020