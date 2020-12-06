1/1
Barbara L. Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services for Barbara L. (Maiolo) Schmidt, 80, of Mentor, will be at 8 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.Social distancing protocols will be followed and masks will be required when visiting the funeral home.Mrs. Schmidt passed away Saturday morning, December 5, 2020.Born September 12, 1940 in Cleveland, she was a lifetime Mentor resident.Mrs. Schmidt was employed as an assembler at ARDAC, Inc. in Eastlake for 25 years, and most recently as a demonstrator at B.J.’s Wholesale Club in Willoughby for seven years.Barbara was dedicated to caring for her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to dance, enjoyed baking, and will be remembered as a selfless, kind-hearted, amazing lady always available to help anyone in need, with a caring heart, listening ear, and a pot of coffee.Survivors are her children, Frank (Kimberly) Schmidt, Sonja (Patrick) DeCapua, Chuck (Jodi) Schmidt and Tricia (Anthony) Limoli; grandchildren, Danielle, Erin, Frankie, Will, Jack, Nick and A.J., and her grand dog, Sophie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Betty (Beatty) Elder and sister, Patricia Paradise.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved