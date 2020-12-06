Services for Barbara L. (Maiolo) Schmidt, 80, of Mentor, will be at 8 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.Social distancing protocols will be followed and masks will be required when visiting the funeral home.Mrs. Schmidt passed away Saturday morning, December 5, 2020.Born September 12, 1940 in Cleveland, she was a lifetime Mentor resident.Mrs. Schmidt was employed as an assembler at ARDAC, Inc. in Eastlake for 25 years, and most recently as a demonstrator at B.J.’s Wholesale Club in Willoughby for seven years.Barbara was dedicated to caring for her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to dance, enjoyed baking, and will be remembered as a selfless, kind-hearted, amazing lady always available to help anyone in need, with a caring heart, listening ear, and a pot of coffee.Survivors are her children, Frank (Kimberly) Schmidt, Sonja (Patrick) DeCapua, Chuck (Jodi) Schmidt and Tricia (Anthony) Limoli; grandchildren, Danielle, Erin, Frankie, Will, Jack, Nick and A.J., and her grand dog, Sophie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Betty (Beatty) Elder and sister, Patricia Paradise.