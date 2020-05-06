Barbara L. Service (nee Bruck), age 91, of Mentor, formerly of Willowick, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Lake Health Willoughby. Barbara was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on August 16, 1928. She attended Collinwood HS. She was employed at Euclid General Hospital as an Executive Secretary for 20 years. Barbara loved her family, corresponding with many pen pals, hosting parties, dancing, and winters in Ft. Myers, Florida. She was a member of the Independent Order of Foresters. She was a faithful member of St. Mary Magdalene Church for 60 years. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Thomas L. Service; and her parents, Alexander and Monica Bruck (nee Pawlak). She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Randy) Bibbo and Susan (John) Kiliany; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Anderson, Bryan (Amanda) Bibbo and Jamie Kiliany; and great-grandchildren, Athena and Achilles Bibbo and Thomas Anderson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Church at a late date. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home.





