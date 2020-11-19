Barbara Mae(Downing) Beno Beverick, 81, of Warsaw, Indiana passed away at 10:57 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Paddock Springs Healthcare in Warsaw, Indiana after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born on April 30, 1939 to Howard E. & Regina A. (Marut) Downing in Cleveland, Ohio.She graduated in 1957 from Villa Angela Academy in Cleveland, Ohio. She married Andrew Steven Beno on May 19, 1962 in Wickliffe, Ohio. She formerly worked as a teacher’s aide at Leesburg Elementary in Leesburg, Indiana, at Chore-Time Brock in Milford, Indiana, and volunteered at the Beaman Home in Warsaw during the late 1980’s and early 90’s.She grew up in Wickliffe, Ohio and moved Kosciusko County in 1968. She later lived in Port Orchard, Washington, Leesburg, Florida, and Caneyville, Kentucky before returning to the Warsaw area in 2015.Surviving are her daughters, Denise Beno (Alan Bumgardner) of Columbus, Ohio, Andrea Sands of Warsaw, Indiana, Laura Beno of Bourbon, Indiana, & Melanie Kosins of Winona Lake, Indiana; son, Andrew (Pam) Beno of Warsaw, Indiana; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Christina Aronoff of Wasilla, Alaska; estranged husband, Michael Beverick of Lady Lake, Florida; and the family of caregivers at Paddock Springs Healthcare whom she loved.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andrew Beno; son, Tom Beno; and brother, James Downing.Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd. 15, Warsaw, Indiana is in charge of arrangements. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.Preferred memorials may be given to the American Parkinson Disease Association Midwest Chapter, 1800 North Main Street, Suite 215, Wheaton, Illinois 60187 or The Beaman Home, PO Box 12, Warsaw, Indiana 46581.To send condolences to the family in memory of Barbara Beno Beverick, please visit www.cremationserviceskc.com