Barbara Marie (Lefko) Hrapchak, age 75, of Mentor, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, at Grand River Nursing Home in Painesville Twp. She was born March 23, 1945, in Johnstown, PA. She was a devout member of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor and she said the Rosary every day. She loved her flowers and baking. During her illness, her husband, George, spent countless hours with her making sure she was well taken care of. The family would like to thank the staff at Grand River Nursing home for their love and support to Barbara and her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, George; loving mother to Dawn Lopez (Mario, deceased), Gregg Hrapchak (Sara), Danielle Nash (Henry); she was “Baba” to nine grandchildren, Allie, Trey, Luke, Gianna, Maresa, Emma Elizabeth, Christian, Brenna, and Emma; brother, Paul Lefko (Shirel); sister, MaryAnn Gowen; and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Josephine Lefko; sister, Joanne Azre; and brother-in-law, Ray Azre. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunner.com
