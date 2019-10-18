|
Barbara Palmer, age 66, of Concord, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center. She was born April 12, 1953 in Painesville, the daughter of Robert and Corrinne (Richardson) Frey. A 1971 graduate of Perry High School, Barbara received her degree in Psychology and Vocational Rehabilitation from Cleveland State University. She worked as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Ohio for over 30 years, primarily with the hearing impaired. A compassionate heart, Barbara was a Big Sister to three Little Sisters over the years through Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. An avid crafter, she loved crocheting and creating home decorations. Barbara also enjoyed cooking and traveling with her friends and family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Christopher; children, Bryan and Lauren; her father, Robert Frey; brothers, Robert (Gin) Frey, of Georgia, Don (Judy) Frey, of Painesville, and Dan (Diane) Frey, of Madison. She was preceded in death by her mother, Corrinne. Friends will be received from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St. in Madison. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Gerald Kalb will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Perry Cemetery. The family suggests contributions be made to Rheumatology Research Foundation, 2200 Lake Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30319. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 19, 2019