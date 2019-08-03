|
Barbara R. Delis (nee Repicky), age 88, passed peacefully on August 1, 2019. She departs from her lifelong love, Edward “Ed,” and their growing family.Barbara is survived by her husband, Edward “Ed”; children, Kathleen (Joseph) Brickman, Gregory (Carol), Sandra (Robert) Frye, Susan (Donald) Negroski, Christopher, Patricia (John) Bayer; grandchildren, Patrick (Rachel) Brickman, Julie (Derek) Hinz, Michael (Hannah) Delis, Jonathan (Jillian) Brickman, Steven (Heather) Delis, Adam Negroski, Philip Negroski, Jessica (Ryan) Montgomery, Kathryn (Jonathan) Lande, Alex Negroski, Emily (Ethan) Carey, Nicole (Jacob) Vertel; great grandchildren, Emma, Jameson, Lyla, Jack, Olivia, Sawyer, Vada, Aiden, Ella, Julia; sister, Elaine (William) Teknipp.Barbara imparted her unwavering love as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and caregiver. She healed many as a registered nurse, empowering others as a healthcare leader. Barbara retired from Euclid Hospital as acting VP of Nursing. Always one to embrace life with poise, she was rooted in her Catholic faith and enjoyed vivacious conversation, especially with her family around the kitchen table.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8540 Mentor Ave. in Mentor on Monday, August 12 at 10 am. Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Sunday, August 11 from 1-5 pm. Barbara will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019