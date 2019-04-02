Home

Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes
P.O. Box 602
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 682-0907
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville
1009 Mentor Ave
Painesville, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Painesville, OH
View Map
Barbara (Novak) Ritzannio Obituary
Barbara (nee: Novak) Ritzannio, age 68, of Willoughby, passed away April 2, 2019, at Lake West Medical Center.
Born Feb. 9, 1951, in Painesville, to Andrew J. and Margaret (Sabo) Novak, she had been a lifelong area resident.
Barbara was the Deputy Recorder for Lake County for many years, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Edward (Belem) Poitras, of Seattle, WA, Sheila Boros, of Willoughby, Timothy Poitras, of Mentor, and Becky Lynch, of Painesville; five grandchildren; siblings, Andrew (Suzanne) Novak, of Perry, Dennis (Paula) Novak, of Leroy, and Joseph (Patricia) Novak, of Willoughby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Margaret Hendricks and Elmer Novak.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Painesville, with burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville, 1009 Mentor Ave., Painesville.
Obituary, online condolences, and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
