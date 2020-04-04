Home

Barbara S. Caddell, age 73, of Eastlake, passed away April 1, 2020. She was born in Mountain Ash, KY, on December 29, 1946, to the late William and Lillie Huddleston. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. Barbara is survived by her husband of 57 years, James C. Caddell; daughter, Barbara “Jeannie” (Mark) Reddick; siblings: Pat (Claude) Partin, Daisy (Roger) Buhel, Glennis Huddleston, Nancy Helton, Charles Huddleston and Clifford (Ellen) Huddleston. Barbara also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit monreal.com to offer condolences or share a memory of Barbara.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
