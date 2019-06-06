Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Slepsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Slepsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Slepsky Obituary
The world has lost a beautiful Angel. Barbara Slepsky, 54, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. Barbara was born December 11, 1964, in Mount Ayr, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Louise (Priest) Calhoun. She is survived by Gary; her parents, Paul and Louise; her three daughters, Dora Tavano, Sarah Slepsky, Darla Rosier; her siblings, Terry, Ronnie Calhoun, Sandy Kitzman. Also survived by five grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Published in News-Herald on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.