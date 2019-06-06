|
The world has lost a beautiful Angel. Barbara Slepsky, 54, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. Barbara was born December 11, 1964, in Mount Ayr, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Louise (Priest) Calhoun. She is survived by Gary; her parents, Paul and Louise; her three daughters, Dora Tavano, Sarah Slepsky, Darla Rosier; her siblings, Terry, Ronnie Calhoun, Sandy Kitzman. Also survived by five grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Published in News-Herald on June 9, 2019