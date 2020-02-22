|
|
Barbara Sue Flanigan, age 82, of Fairport Harbor, passed away at her residence on February 19, 2020. She was born July 31, 1937 in Maryville, Tennessee to Burl and Patricia (Sapp) Keeble.She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, watching her game shows, but most of all spending time with her familyBarbara is survived by her daughter, Michelle Flanigan (Randy McCourt); son, Patrick Flanigan (Kerri Krizman); grandchildren: Shane Flanigan, Derek Brockway, sister, Thelma Craddock.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Winfred Keeble and Lester Keeble; sisters, Wilma Staley, Lois Cleveland, Loretta Dougher and Janice Carlucci.A Celebration of Life will be held at Hungarian Culture Club 633 High St. Fairport Harbor on Monday March 2, 2020 between 4-8 PM.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2020