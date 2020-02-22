News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
312 Eagle St.
Fairport Harbor, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hungarian Culture Club
633 High St
Fairport Harbor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Flanigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Sue Flanigan


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Sue Flanigan Obituary
Barbara Sue Flanigan, age 82, of Fairport Harbor, passed away at her residence on February 19, 2020. She was born July 31, 1937 in Maryville, Tennessee to Burl and Patricia (Sapp) Keeble.She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, watching her game shows, but most of all spending time with her familyBarbara is survived by her daughter, Michelle Flanigan (Randy McCourt); son, Patrick Flanigan (Kerri Krizman); grandchildren: Shane Flanigan, Derek Brockway, sister, Thelma Craddock.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Winfred Keeble and Lester Keeble; sisters, Wilma Staley, Lois Cleveland, Loretta Dougher and Janice Carlucci.A Celebration of Life will be held at Hungarian Culture Club 633 High St. Fairport Harbor on Monday March 2, 2020 between 4-8 PM.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now