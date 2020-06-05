Barbara V. McVey was born in Youngstown, Ohio, and lived for many years in Mentor and Painesville, where she and her husband raised their family before moving to Phoenix. She will be missed by her devoted husband, Thomas; and her children, Phyllis (Rick Wolverton), Tom (Shawn McVey), Rick (Lara Spencer) and Brett McVey; as well as grandchildren, Spencer Wolverton, Taylor McVey, Lane McVey Goggin (Connor) and Grace McVey; and great-grandson, Bode Coggin. She has left this world with gardens of love. Donations can be made in her memory to The American Heart Association.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.