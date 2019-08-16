|
|
Barry L. Martin, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at UH Cleveland. He was born January 20, 1951, in Painesville, the son of Stanley Martin and Alma (Spear) Paine. He married Denise Marthey on February 8, 1975 in Mentor. A 1969 graduate of Mentor High School, Barry loved golfing, cooking, and most of all the time spent with his family. He worked as a Machine Operator at Avery Dennison for 23 years and retired in 2010. He served as the Chaplin for the Sons of the American Legion Post 112. Football was a huge part of Barry’s life. An avid Buckeyes fan, football Saturday’s were a way of life. His love of Blue Streak Football led him to establish the Madison Gridiron Club in 1999. Barry’s greatest passion was supporting his sons and his grandchildren at their various sporting events. Barry is survived by his loving wife, Denise; his sons, Michael (Jessica) and Nicholas (Kristen) Martin; grandchildren, Rebecca, Lauren, Ethan, and Dylan; brother, Scott (Debbie) Martin; sister, Shelly (Francisco) Daniel. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Martin; mother, Alma Paine; and step-father, James Paine. Family and friends will be received from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the funeral home. The family suggests contributions be made in Barry’s name to the Madison Gridiron Club, 3100 Burns Road, Madison, Ohio 44057 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P O Box 1000, Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148. Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019