Graveside Services for Barry Lee and Christine Wyno, will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Maple Grove Cemetery, 16337 Thompson Road, Thompson, Ohio.Barry was the son of Albert and Adeline (Ramage) Wyno born on February 27, 1941 in Brownsville PA and passed away November 27, 2020 at West Medical Center in Willoughby.Barry worked for Lincoln Electric for many years and served in the U.S. Airforce. He was member of B.P.O.E. #549 (Elks) in Painesville. He was active in the Boy Scouts, Painesville Little League and Pony Leagues.He is survived by his son, Wayne (Tracy) Wyno, daughter, Kimberly (Rob) Babcock; grandchildren, Katie, Nicholas, Branden, and Victoria; brother, Francis Wyno, sisters, Albina (Chuck) Pinardi and Thomacien (Ed) Chusks.Barry was preceded in death by his wife, Christine in 2013 and his parents.In lieu of flowers donations in Barry’s memory may be made to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Bldg E., Mentor, Ohio 44060.