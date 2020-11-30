1/1
Barry Lee and Christine Wyno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside Services for Barry Lee and Christine Wyno, will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Maple Grove Cemetery, 16337 Thompson Road, Thompson, Ohio.Barry was the son of Albert and Adeline (Ramage) Wyno born on February 27, 1941 in Brownsville PA and passed away November 27, 2020 at West Medical Center in Willoughby.Barry worked for Lincoln Electric for many years and served in the U.S. Airforce. He was member of B.P.O.E. #549 (Elks) in Painesville. He was active in the Boy Scouts, Painesville Little League and Pony Leagues.He is survived by his son, Wayne (Tracy) Wyno, daughter, Kimberly (Rob) Babcock; grandchildren, Katie, Nicholas, Branden, and Victoria; brother, Francis Wyno, sisters, Albina (Chuck) Pinardi and Thomacien (Ed) Chusks.Barry was preceded in death by his wife, Christine in 2013 and his parents.In lieu of flowers donations in Barry’s memory may be made to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Bldg E., Mentor, Ohio 44060.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved