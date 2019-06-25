Home

Bartholomew "Bart" Lehotsky Obituary
Bartholomew “Bart” Lehotsky, age 60, of Mentor, passed away June 19, 2019 at his home. Bart was a graduate of Cathedral Latin High School in Cleveland. He loved and enjoyed his family and was a very caring son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Browns, a pretty good bowler (until his knees gave out), and loved listening to classic rock music, playing chess, baking, and watching good old movies. Bart is survived by his sister and brothers, Edward (Joyce), Christopher (Joanne), Stephanie (Mike) Breeden, and Matthew (Kimberly); and his niece and nephews, Diana, Justin, Alexander, Trevis, Daniel, Ethan, and Ryan. Bart was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Sylvia (nee Pirman); and oldest brother, Thomas Jr. “Sonny.”Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 pm Thursday, June 27 atMcMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, North of Route 2) in Mentor, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm. Graveside Service and interment will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park (friends to meet at cemetery). Fr. Joe O’Donnell will be officiating. Bart was a strong but modest man who preferred attention be given to others rather than himself. In lieu of flowers, a note to the family and a small gift to would be appreciated. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 26, 2019
