Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Monreal Funeral Home
31925 Vine Street
Willowick, OH 44095-3570
(440) 585-4555
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jack Monreal Funeral Home
31925 Vine Street
Willowick, OH 44095-3570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Joseph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Irene (Hazzard) Joseph


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Irene (Hazzard) Joseph Obituary
Funeral services for Beatrice Irene (Hazzard) Joseph, 92, of Willowick will be held in Delaware.Mrs. Joseph died February 10, 2020 at Harbor Care Assisted Living in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.Born February 8, 1928, in Millsboro, Delaware, she lived in Willowick since 1958.Beatrice enjoyed cooking, gardening, and bowling. She was a homemaker who loved her family very much. She was a fan of fashion, enjoyed Jitterbugging with her best friend Betty Lou Melson, and traveling across the country with her beloved husband, Albert.She is survived by her son, Douglas of Concord Twp.; and grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Vallos of Painesville and Douglas (Jen) of Concord Twp.; and her sister Elizabeth Hill of Millsboro, Del.; and her many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her cherished husband Albert; her parents, Bessie and James; her brothers James and Johnny; and her daughter-in-law, Rosalie Joseph.Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Jack Monreal Funeral Home of Willowick, E. 320th and Vine St.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Little Annie's Hope Train charity, PO Box 235, Painesville. Burial will be at Bethel Methodist Cemetery in Lewes, Del. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -