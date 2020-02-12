|
|
Funeral services for Beatrice Irene (Hazzard) Joseph, 92, of Willowick will be held in Delaware.Mrs. Joseph died February 10, 2020 at Harbor Care Assisted Living in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.Born February 8, 1928, in Millsboro, Delaware, she lived in Willowick since 1958.Beatrice enjoyed cooking, gardening, and bowling. She was a homemaker who loved her family very much. She was a fan of fashion, enjoyed Jitterbugging with her best friend Betty Lou Melson, and traveling across the country with her beloved husband, Albert.She is survived by her son, Douglas of Concord Twp.; and grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Vallos of Painesville and Douglas (Jen) of Concord Twp.; and her sister Elizabeth Hill of Millsboro, Del.; and her many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her cherished husband Albert; her parents, Bessie and James; her brothers James and Johnny; and her daughter-in-law, Rosalie Joseph.Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Jack Monreal Funeral Home of Willowick, E. 320th and Vine St.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Little Annie's Hope Train charity, PO Box 235, Painesville. Burial will be at Bethel Methodist Cemetery in Lewes, Del. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 14, 2020